Facing sharp criticism after switching sides, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday defended his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing a “toxic work environment” in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a key reason for his exit.

In an Instagram video, Chadha said many questioned him after he announced he was joining the BJP. “For the past three days, I have been getting a lot of messages from all of you. Most of you are giving me best wishes and congratulating me, while some want to know the reasons behind my decision,” he said in the video.

He added that he had spent 15 years of his youth with the Aam Aadmi Party and was one of its founding members. “I didn’t come into politics to make my career. I became a founding member of a political party. I gave 15 years of my prime youth to this party with my blood, sweat, and a lot of hard work,” he said.

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Raghav Chadha calls out AAP’s ‘toxic work culture’

Chadha then criticised how the AAP functions nowadays, claiming that it had changed over time and is no longer the same. “Today the party is no longer the same as the one I joined years ago. The party has a toxic work environment and you are stopped from working and speaking in the Parliament,” he said.

Talking about his decision to join the BJP, Chadha said he no longer felt comfortable in AAP and described himself as “the right man, but in the wrong party.” He added that he had thought about mutiple options like leaving politics, trying to bring change within the party, or joining another platform, but he finally chose to switch.

He also said others had taken a similar step. “Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six – seven MPs have decided to break their relationship with this political party,” he said, adding that “one person can be wrong, two people can be wrong, but not seven people can be wrong.”

‘I did not leave out of fear,’ says Raghav Chadha

Chadha made it pretty clear that he did not leave AAP “out of fear” but “disappointment, disenchantment and disgust.”

He said that even after leaving AAP, he will continue to work for the people and raise the issues that bother them. “I will continue to raise your problems with more energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seven out of its ten Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP on Friday, giving the ruling party in the Upper House a major boost. With two-thirds of AAP’s strength in the Rajya Sabha now shifting sides, the development has triggered strong political reactions, particularly in Punjab, where AAP faces a crucial Assembly election early next year.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who was removed from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha just three weeks ago, announced that he and six other party MPs had decided to merge with the BJP. The leaders who moved with him include Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Swati Maliwal and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Social media backlash and follower drop

Within 24 hours of announcing his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reportedly lost more than 1 million followers on Instagram, a number that later rose to around 2 million.

His decision also led to strong reactions on social media, with many supporters criticising his move. Old videos and past statements where he had criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party also resurfaced online, adding to the debate around his political shift.