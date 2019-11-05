‘I could die soon!’ Indrani Mukherjea tells CBI court she fears for her life

In her plea, Indrani Mukerjea also said that her daughter Vidhie is a young girl and needs her. Vidie Mukerjea was 18 years old when Indrani was arrested.

Former INX media promoter Indrani Mukerjea, who is in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on allegations of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, told a special CBI court that she fears she will not survive if she does not receive medical treatment soon. Mukerjea said that she needs treatment for ‘neurological complications’, reported the Indian Express.

In a statement submitted to the court, Mukerjea claimed that her health was deteriorating at a rapid rate. “Every minute’s delay is causing damage to two million brain cells,” Indrani said in the statement. The murder accused said that she has already suffered from a brain stroke and facial paralysis and the next time she could die if there wasn’t a doctor available at the jail or guards to rush her to the nearest hospital.

Indrani told the court that she realised this when her ex-husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea suffered a heart attack while in prison last year.

Indrani is lodged in Byculla women’s prison, while Peter Mukerjea has been kept at the nearby Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai. The two are accused of murdering Sheena, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship. Sheena was killed in April 2012 and her body was dumped in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after the Mukerjeas’ former driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans when he was arrested in another case. Indrani is facing a murder charge, while Peter Mukerjea has been accused of being part of the conspiracy to kill Sheena.

In her plea, Indrani also said that her daughter Vidhie is a young girl and needs her. Vidie Mukerjea was 18 years old when Indrani was arrested.

Previous bail applications filed by Indrani, including on medical grounds and on merit, have been rejected by the court.