I appeal with folded hands to Centre to repeal farm laws: Delhi CM Kejriwal

In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week, Kejriwal said, "I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how beneficial or harmful these laws are."
Kejriwal and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival.
In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week, Kejriwal said, “I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how beneficial or harmful these laws are.”