I appeal with folded hands to Centre to repeal farm laws: Delhi CM Kejriwal

December 27, 2020 7:18 PM

In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the laws since November last week, Kejriwal said, "I challenge any Union minister to have an open debate with the farmers and it will be clear how beneficial or harmful these laws are."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival.

Kejriwal, who had first visited Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 7, was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

“Farmers are protesting for their survival. These laws will snatch away their land. I appeal with folded hands to the Centre to please repeal the three agri laws,” he said.

Sisodia told the protesting farmers, “We are closely watching all the arrangements and we are ensuring that the pain you (farmers) endure is minimum.”

During his first visit, Kejriwal had checked the arrangements made for farmers by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal and his party AAP have strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws.

Besides Singhu, farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are also protesting at various other border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

