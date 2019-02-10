I am worried about Nitin Gadkari, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar said his party was not engaged in any talks for a tie-up with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (Image: ANI)

I am worried about Gadkari, says Pawar NCP president Sharad Pawar said Saturday that he was “worried” about Union minister Nitin Gadkari as he is being projected as a possible alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, was recently in news when he was seen as taking swipes at his party’s top leadership after the Assembly poll losses in three states.

Also Read: TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Nadia district of West Bengal

Talking to reporters at Solapur in Maharashtra, Pawar said to a question, “Gadkari ismy friend. We have worked together. There is talk about his name being pushed (as an alternative to Modi) and because of that I am worried about him.” He did not elaborate further. Talking about alliances in the state for Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said his party was not engaged in any talks for a tie-up with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). “Raj Thackeray has a great deal of support from the youth. But we have not had any talks regarding any agreement pertaining to elections with his party,” said Pawar.

He discusses public issues with the MNS chief often, but there has been no discussion about working together in the election, he added.