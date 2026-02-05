Writings found on the walls and in a diary inside the room where three sisters died by suicide in Ghaziabad on Wednesday offer a disturbing glimpse into the isolation and emotional turmoil they appear to have lived with for years, according to Times of India.

Phrases scribbled across the walls — “I am very, very alone”, “My life is very very alone” and “Make me a heart of broken” — point to a deep sense of loneliness, police officials said, according to TOI.

The eldest of the three girls was 16, while her two half-sisters were 14 and 12.

The girls had stopped going to school after the Covid pandemic and were not enrolled in homeschooling either. Investigators said they led a largely secluded life, rarely stepping out to play with other children in the housing society. Instead, the sisters spent most of their time together, remaining inseparable through the day.

A parallel world shaped by K-pop and K-dramas

According to the diary recovered from the room and reviewed by investigators, South Korea — accessed through K-pop, music and television dramas — became a refuge for the sisters amid their isolation. They reportedly referred to each other using names borrowed from shows — Maria, Aliza and Cindy — and appeared to have created what police described as a “parallel world”, gradually shutting their parents out of it, according to Times of India.

The diary lists 19 interests that the girls felt their parents disapproved of. These included not only K-dramas and K-pop but also Chinese, Japanese, Thai, American and ‘London’ (British) music and actors, as well as cartoon shows such as Shin-chan and Doraemon, and mobile games.

“You don’t know how much we loved Korea, now see the proof. Now it’s confirmed here that Korean and K-pop groups are our life.The way we loved Korean actors and K-pop groups, we didn’t even love family members that much,” the sisters wrote, according to Times of India.

The diary also contains references to their four-year-old sister, Devu. The girls wrote that they wanted to make her “our own” and expressed anger at their parents for introducing her to others.

“You made her Bollywood, which we hated more than life itself.”

They described an incident in which their mother objected to them teaching Devu Korean cultural references.

“And when we introduced Devu to our K-pop and Korean relatives and said that Lino is your brother so you should call him Lino bhaiya and Kuina didi, Tina mummy came and said teach her some studies too, or will you make her Korean like yourself,” they wrote, as per TOI.

The girls said this episode led them to decide to distance Devu from their lives.

Family distress, financial strain and unanswered questions

Beyond the fantasy world described in the diary, police say the family was dealing with serious financial and personal stress. The girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, a stock trader, is believed to be heavily in debt after suffering losses during the Covid period. Investigators said he took loans following those losses and struggled financially, which may have affected the children’s schooling.

The diary also contains references to beatings, though it is not yet clear who was responsible.

“Did we live in this world to get beaten by you… death would be better for us than beatings,” the girls wrote.

Another entry makes a cryptic reference to marriage, despite the girls being minors.

“The mention of marriage caused tension in our hearts.”

Police suspect the diary was written by the 14-year-old sister and have sent it for forensic examination to confirm authorship.

Investigators also revealed that the household was facing marital difficulties. Two of Chetan Kumar’s partners reportedly left the home in May 2025, prompting him to file missing persons complaints at Teela Mod police station. Both later returned.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with officials examining the family’s financial records, the diary, and other evidence to piece together the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in distress or struggling with mental health, please seek help immediately.

Vandrevala Foundation: +91-9999666555 (WhatsApp/Call)

Government Tele-MANAS Helpline: Call 14416 or 1-800-891-4416 (Toll-free, 24×7, available in 20+ languages).

KIRAN (Govt. Helpline): 1800-599-0019