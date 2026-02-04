Police investigating the deaths of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad‘s Bharat City society have seized several handwritten notes and wall markings from the family’s home as part of ongoing evidence collection.

According to the police, the sisters were addicted to a Korean task‑based online game. The game is often referred to as a “Korean love game” or “Korean lover game.”

Handwritten scraps of paper and wall scribbles were recovered from the girls’ residence, with some messages written in casual handwriting and others roughly scrawled or drawn. The notes contained fragmented phrases, symbols and drawings.

One loose sheet, written in a mix of Hindi and English and punctuated with a crying emoji, reportedly urged someone to “read” what had been written in a diary and concluded with an apology addressed to the father, with the words “Everything is true.”

ALSO READ Korean Love online game explained: The game linked to the tragic deaths of 3 minor sisters in Ghaziabad

‘I am very very alone’: Wall scribbles tell a different story

On the walls of one of the rooms, police found phrases such as “make me a hert (heart) of broken,” “I am very very alone” and “My life is very very alone.”

While the writing did not resemble a formal suicide note, the repeated phrases, overlapping scribbles and drawn symbols suggest the messages may have been created over a period of time rather than in one sitting.

Drawings on walls resemble game-based challenges?

Some of the drawings and words also bore resemblance to symbols linked to online game-based challenges that require participants to complete a series of tasks over multiple days.

Investigators are now correlating this physical evidence with information recovered from the mobile phone. Although police have not confirmed any direct link between the scribbles and online games, they say the similarities warrant detailed forensic and psychological analysis.

The three sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12, had died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Officers found the bodies at the spot and recovered them following a search and rescue operation.

A resident of the society told investigators he saw the girls sitting on the window ledge moments before their fall, with one girl reportedly trying to help the others before they all fell. No family member was present near the window at the time, police added.