‘I am the Congress’: Rahul Gandhi spells party philosophy on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday put out a curious tweet apparently spelling out the ideology of his party. In his tweet, Gandhi implied that his party stands with the exploited and marginalised without discriminating them on the basis of their religion and caste. “I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me, I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress,” he tweeted.

The comments, though not directly attributed, appear to be in response to the attack against him for his remarks on Congress being a “Muslim party”. The BJP has latched on to these remarks reportedly made by Gandhi during a meeting with Muslim intellectuals, and accused the grand old party of indulging in communal politics.

Replying to Gandhi’s tweet, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Gandhi’s last person in queue remarks are the founding principals of saffron party. “One word for it is “अंत्योदय”, the founding principle of the BJP. I am glad Congress President is finally discovering value in being rooted in Indianness,” Malviya tweeted.

Earlier, the Congress had slammed PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, for calling it a party that stood only for Muslim men. Gandhi-led party alleged the prime minister was spreading the “poison of hatred and division” sensing defeat in the next election. The remarks were also used by PM Modi in his election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Saturday.