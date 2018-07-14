I am getting severely abused on social media, no action taken: Akhilesh Yadav

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he had filed a complaint regarding the same yet no action has been taken so far in the matter.

Addressing the Samajwadi Party office on Saturday, July 14, party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav said that he was being constantly hurled abuses at on social media. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he had filed a complaint regarding the same yet no action has been taken so far in the matter. He further said that if the same had happened with the BJP leaders then action would have been taken immediately and the accused would be in jail by now. “I am getting severely abused on social media, I have filed complaint also but no action is taken. But in similar cases with BJP leaders instant action is taken and the culprit thrown in jail,” Yadav said.

Pointing to the foundation stone of PM Narendra Modi’s 23,000-crore Purvanchal Express, to be launched by the Prime Minister in Azamgarh today, Yadav said that it was the brainchild of the Samajwadi Party. He said that the project was initially named Samajwadi Purvanchal Express but the BJP government removed the word ‘Samajwadi’ and named it only ‘Purvanchal’. The opposition party claimed that the foundation stone for the same stretch was laid by Yadav in December 2016.

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav also said that the country needed a new Prime Minister. He further said that people were now waiting for the 2019 election dates and they knew who to remove from the state. Both the parties, the BJP and the SP, are trying to take credit for the Purvanchal Express project keeping the 2019 general elections in mind.

PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 340-kilometre expressway on his Azamgarh today as a part of his two-day trip which will also cover Varanasi and Mirzapur. This six-lane could also be expanded to eight lanes and will provide a smooth ride between Lucknow and Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh.