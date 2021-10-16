‘I am full-time, hands-on Congress president….no need to speak to me through media’: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

In her opening remarks, Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the government over rising fuel prices, farmers' protest and border row with China.

The Congress Working Committee today held deliberations on key issues such as farmers protests, fuel prices, border issues, organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation. A total of 52 Congress leaders took part in the Congress Working Committee meeting. In her opening remarks, the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi raised the issues concerning the country while sending a strong message to the dissenters G-23 group by saying that she is full-time party president and there is no need to speak to her through media.

“I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress President….Never have we let issues of public importance and concern go unaddressed. You are aware that I have been taking them up with the Prime Minister as have Dr Manmohan Singh and Rahul ji,” said Sonia Gandhi.

She further added, “I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion.”

Sonia Gandhi also used the opportunity to slam the Modi government over issues like farmers’ protests, Lakhimpur Kheri and LAC row with China.

“It has been over a year since the ‘teen kaale kanoon’ were bulldozed through Parliament. We had done our best to have them subjected to legislative scrutiny but the Modi Government was hell bent on getting them passed so that a few private companies could benefit,” said Sonia Gandhi.

She said that no one would have imagined that petrol will be sold over Rs 100 per litre and LPG cylinder will cost around Rs 900 in the country.

Opening remarks of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meeting:- pic.twitter.com/74K4qjGkZS — Congress (@INCIndia) October 16, 2021

“The economy continues to be a cause of great concern…..prices of essential commodities – food and fuel included – continued to rise unabated. Could anyone in the country ever imagine that petrol prices would be over 100 rupees a litre, diesel would be nearing the 100 rupees a litre mark, a gas cylinder would cost 900 rupees and cooking oil would be 200 rupees a litre. This is making life unbearable for people across the country,” she said.

Talking about organisational elections for Congress, Sonia Gandhi said that the entire organisation wants a revival of the party and that requires unity.