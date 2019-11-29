‘Why didn’t she call 100 first?’ Telangana minister’s shocker on Hyderabad vet murder

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali. (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: At a time when there is a countrywide outrage over the horrific murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has issued a bizarre statement bringing his government under attack for trying to blame the victim. The minister said the victim should have called 100 instead of calling her sister when she felt unsafe.

“We’re saddened by the incident, crime happens but police is alert and controlling it. Unfortunate that despite being educated she called her sister and not ‘100’, had she called 100 she could’ve been saved,” news agency ANI quoted Ali, as saying.

He added that a few accused have been arrested and steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.

According to The Indian Express, four people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident which took place on Wednesday night.

#WATCH Telangana Home Min on alleged rape&murder case of a woman veterinary doctor: We’re saddened by the incident,crime happens but police is alert&controlling it. Unfortunate that despite being educated she called her sister¬ ‘100’,had she called 100 she could’ve been saved. pic.twitter.com/N17THk4T48 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019

The victim was reportedly returning home from clinic a little after 8 pm when she realised her scooty had a flat tyre. According to The Indian Express, she called her sister who asked her to leave the two-wheeler at the toll plaza nearby and get a cab to return home. The Cyberabad Police said two men approached her and offered to get her scooty repaired. While she was waiting for them to return, the woman was dragged into the bushes and allegedly sexually assaulted, the IE report said.

The Indian Express quoted the police as saying that the woman was killed and then dragged to an under-construction bridge when the body was burnt by the culprits.

Meanwhile, taking note of the heinous crime, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted an inquiry committee. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted to say that the panel would not “leave any stone unturned” till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.

MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy also assured Centre’s assistance in the probe. “A veterinary doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad. Speaking to State government and Police to get culprits capital punishment. It’s a matter of grave worry that a woman was subjected to such brutality. We’ll give sufficient assistance from centre where needed,” Reddy told reporters outside Parliament today.