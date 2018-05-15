Hyderabad under security blanket for Ramzan

Hyderabad is gearing up for the Islamic month of Ramzan, and security is being beefed up with 1,500 policemen deployed across the city, a senior police official said today. (Representative photo)

Hyderabad is gearing up for the Islamic month of Ramzan, and security is being beefed up with 1,500 policemen deployed across the city, a senior police official said today. Surveillance would be enhanced and an additional 500 high-definition CCTV cameras installed apart from the thousands already present, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south zone) V Satyanarayana told PTI.

Two companies of RAF (rapid action force) would be deployed for the security of night-time shoppers and SHE teams to curb eve-teasing and chain-snatching, he said, adding that pickets would be posted in different markets for a month and patrolling would be done.

Meanwhile, City Commissioner Anjani Kumar addressed a coordination meeting organised by south zone police and assured them of cooperation from all police officials.