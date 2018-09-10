Hyderabad twin blasts case: NIA court awards death to Aneeq Sayeed, Ismail Chaudhary, lifer to Tariq Anjum

Two powerful explosions had taken place near a popular eatery and an open-air theatre here on August 25, 2007, killing 44 people and wounding 68.

Hyderabad twin blasts case: A special NIA court on Monday awarded death sentence to 2007 Hyderabad twin blast case accused Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary. The third accused, Tariq Anjum, was awarded life imprisonment. Two powerful explosions had taken place near a popular eatery and an open-air theatre here on August 25, 2007, killing 44 people and wounding 68. Reacting to the verdict, lawyer of convict Aneeq Sayeed said that defence will approach High Court against the NIA court’s decision. “This is a very weak judgement, we will appeal in High Court against this,” said Gandam Gurumurthy.

Special Public Prosecutor Seshu Reddy said that they will also appeal in the higher court. “Yes they (defence lawyers) will go and appeal and after seeing the judgement we will also appeal,” Reddy said.

The special NIA court had on September 4 pronounced Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari guilty in the 11-year-old case, but acquitted Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik for want of enough evidence.

The Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) T Srinivas Rao had convicted the fifth accused Tariq Anjum, accused of harbouring the perpetrators in New Delhi and other places, on Monday and handed down life imprisonment to him.