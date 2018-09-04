Hyderabad twin blasts case: BJP welcomes court verdict, Congress says such cases should be fast-tracked

The court convicted the two cadres of the terror outfit for bomb blasts that rocked Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park here more than a decade ago, claiming 44 lives. (Image: Reuters)

The BJP welcomed Tuesday a court verdict convicting two Indian Mujahideen operatives for the 2007 twin bomb blasts here, but stressed such cases should be tried expeditiously, an opinion voiced also by the Congress.

The court convicted the two cadres of the terror outfit for bomb blasts that rocked Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park here more than a decade ago, claiming 44 lives. “We welcome the verdict of the court convicting two of the accused in the blast cases,” Krishna Saagar Rao, spokesperson of BJP’s Telangana unit, told PTI.

“However, justice to those killed in these blasts came many years later. These kinds of terror cases need to be fast-tracked and the guilty should be brought to book through quick trials,” he said. P Sudhakar Reddy, the Deputy Leader of Congress in the Telangana Legislative Council, also said fast track courts should be set up for speedy justice in such cases. “Such cases should be speeded up. Fast track courts should be set up. There will be fear if judgements come within a limited period (of time).

I don’t want to comment on legalities. Speedy justice should be done, especially in such cases,” he said. Reddy, the Chairman of Rajiv Jyothi Sadbhavana Yatra Committee, which works for spreading awareness against terrorism, demanded that the one person in the families of each of he victims should be given job. The court also acquitted two other accused cadres of the terror outfit.

Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) T Srinivas Rao convicted Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail. Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik were acquitted.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “FAROOQ & SADIQ have been in prison from 2009 & after 9 years Court finds them NOT GUILTY acquits them & their Lawyer ABDUL Azeem tells me evidence was circumstantial & eyewitnesses who where found after 1 yr of offence.

No closure/Justice for victims families. Pain continues.” The quantum of sentence is expected to be pronounced Monday. The Court is also expected to pronounce its judgement on Tarik Anjum, who is accused of giving shelter to the accused after the blasts, in Delhi and other places, on Monday. They were booked in connection with the blasts on August 25, 2007, and the recovery of an unexploded bomb in the Dilsukhnagar area here.