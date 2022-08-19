Hyderabad: Telangana Police detain BJP MLA for threatening to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

The Hyderabad Police in Telangana said on Friday that they have taken BJP legislator T Raja Singh into preventive custody as he was heading for the venue where stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui is slated to perform on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

Singh has been vocal about his opposition to the police allowing Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad and had allegedly threatened that he will “not sit idle” if the show was allowed to be held.

In a video message shared recently, Singh also informed his supporters about the venue of Faruqui’s show on August 20 and also asked them to purchase some tickets to the show in advance.

“I am against this show. He has insulted my gods and what are we expected to do? We request the police to cancel this show and don’t let the city’s peace and harmony be disturbed. Request Muslims to join us and oppose him. And if police don’t pay heed to our requests, should we sit idle?” he had asked.

Following his detention, Singh lashed out at the TRS government and said it had become a “complete anti-Hindu party”. He also issued a warning that the “TRS government and the Telangana police will be responsible for whatever happens on 22nd August.. WaitAndWatch. It’s show time”.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior officer said that the MLA was trying to go to the venue of the show Friday morning when he was taken into preventive detention.

“We have taken him in preventive custody. This is not an arrest. As he tried to go, we took him in our custody. We will see how things go,” the officer told IE when asked if the MLA will be held in custody till the event is over.

Singh had earlier appealed to the police to stop Faruqui from performing in Hyderabad and even threatened to set the venue on fire if it it was allowed to go ahead.

“In the past, they cancelled the event when Hindu groups united, though Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him. See what will happen this time. We will burn down the venue if anyone offers him one and if anything goes wrong, KTR’s government and police are responsible,” Singh had said earlier.