Hyderabad techie Sharath Koppu killed in US: What happened in Kansas restaurant – All you need to know

In another tragic incident of shooting in the United States, a 25-year-old Indian student has been killed at a restaurant in Kansas City in Missouri. Sharath Koppu, a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UKMC), was shot at about 7 PM on Friday at J’s Fish and Chicken Market near 54th and Prospect, where he worked as a part-time employee. Koppu was a software engineer from Hyderabad who came to the US in January to pursue his master’s degree. Koppu was originally from Warangal and graduated from Vasavi College of engineering before working in Hyderabad.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has promised every assistance to the bereaved family of Sharath Koppu. “Kansas incident – My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family”, Swaraj tweeted on Sunday morning.

Kansas incident – My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We will follow this up with the Police and provide all assistance to the family. @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS⁩ ⁦@NavtejSarna⁩ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 8, 2018

UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal also offered condolences in a tweet Saturday evening. “We offer our sincere sympathies to Sharath’s family and friends in the wake of this senseless tragedy,” the statement said. Sharath and I share an Indian heritage, but all of us at UMKC share in the grief such tragedies bring,” Agrawal wrote.

I wish to share my deepest sympathy and condolences with the family and friends of Sharath Koppu, a UMKC student who fell victim to senseless violence. Sharath and I share an Indian heritage, but all of us at UMKC share in the grief such tragedies bring. — UMKCChancellor (@UMKCChancellor) July 7, 2018

What happened in the Kansas restaurant?

On the fateful day of 6th July, the suspect wearing a brown shirt with white stripes, demanded money and pulled out a gun in a Kansas restaurant. As people ducked or ran for cover around him, Sharath Koppu bolted directly away from the suspect, towards the back of the store. As per a Kansas newspaper, Koppu was shot at the back. Three or four customers were in the store at the time of the attempted robbery, the man said, as well as several employees behind the counter.

The police released a brief video of the suspect inside the restaurant moments before the shooting and asked for the community’s assistance in identifying him. Kansas City police announced a USD 10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. “Looking for this suspect in the robbery & murder of 25-y.o. Sharath Kopuu at 5412 Prospect last night. Sharath was from India and is a student at UMKC. $10,000 reward for info leading to charges in this (& every KCMO murder),” police tweeted along with the brief video of the suspect.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla from Hyderabad killed in 2017

In 2017, another Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibotla was shot dead in the US on February 22 in a suspected hate crime. Kuchibhotla was killed when Adam W. Purinton, who earlier served in the US Navy. He shot the Indian techie at the Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas state, on February 22. Purinton got into an argument with Kuchibhotla and another person and hurled racial slurs. He yelled “get out of my country”, “terrorist” before shooting both of them. Kuchibhotla of Hyderabad and his colleague Alok Madasani from Warangal district in Telangana were working as aviation programme managers at Garmin, an MNC.