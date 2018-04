An Indian Telugu student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead by some unidentified locals in Florida on Sunday.

Sai Kiran, 23, was pursuing his MS from Atlantic University and had left India only a month and a half back.

According to Sai Kiran’s parents, who are based in Hyderabad, he was shot dead by locals over some petty issue.

“Some people came and asked for his ‘iphone’, they shot him after he refused,” said a relarive of Kiran.

Sai had left for America for his masters on May 2 this year.