Hyderabad: Stray dogs maul 4-year-old to death in Amberpet

In a horrifying incident, a four-year-old boy in Telangana’s Hyderabad was killed after he was attacked by stray dogs in broad daylight, police said. Distressing CCTV footage of the child being mauled by a pack of street dogs while he was walking alone is being widely shared on social media.

The incident took place in Amberpet area on Sunday when the child named Pradeep had visited a car service centre where his father worked, reported The Indian Express.

The deceased child’s father K Gangadhar from Nizamabad district worked as a security guard at the car service centre and had taken Pradeep and his six-year-old daughter to the workplace on the fateful day.

While the children were playing, he went for some work with another security guard.

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) official said that the boy was carrying a bag with food that possibly attracted the dogs.

Hearing his screams, Pradeep’s sister alerted the father who tried to rescue his son. Pradeep was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gangadhar said that his son was bleeding profusely and died on the way to hospital.

Following the incident, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao expressed his condolences and said that despite setting up animal care centre to take care of stray dogs in a humane way such unfortunate incidents take place.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

In an eerily similar incident earlier, a one-year-old child was mauled to death in an apartment building in Noida at the premises of Lotus Boulevard Society at Sector 100 in October last year after a pack of dogs attacked him. The incident triggered massive disquiet among residents.