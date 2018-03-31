Hyderabad shocker! Husband kills woman following fight over sale of plot in Moosapet

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

In a shocking incident reported from Hyderabad, a 25-year-old woman at Moosapet was allegedly throttled to death by her husband following a fight over the sale of a plot by the mother of the deceased. The couple which was living in the Raghavendra Society in Moosapet, reportedly manhandled each other and the fight ended in murder. According to the details provided by the Kukatpally police, 25-year-old Devi of Kokkiryala thanda in Nalgonda district had married Jarpula Srinu about eight years ago. The couple have two sons – one aged seven and other aged five years.

Devi’s mother, Ramavath Pimpli had promised at the time of her daughter’s wedding to gift a site belonging to her and situated in Chintapally village but she did not keep her word given to Srinu. The plot was reportedly sold to another person which made the matters worse.

When Devi hot to know about this, she went to her mother’s house and fought with her. Since Devi’s mother had failed to keep her promise, Devi was reportedly being abused by her husband.

The police said that Devi and Srinu had an argument over the matter on Thursday night. Following this, they beat each other and Devi received injuries to her hands. Then, Srinu allegedly throttled his wife to death and ran away. Neighbours, who saw the two children cry in the early hours of Friday, rushed into the house only to see Devi lying unconscious in a room.

Devi’s mother Pimpli and younger sister Vanitha were informed about the incident. A case of murder was registered against Srinu and a police team is searching for him.