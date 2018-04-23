Hyderabad shocker! Drunk B Tech student runs over car on pavement dweller, one dead

The incident occurred in Kushaiguda area of the Telangana capital late last night when the 19-year-old engineering student was returning from a party along with her friends

In a shocking case in Hyderabad, a B Tech female student ran over a man who was sleeping on footpath while driving her car allegedly in an inebriated state. The incident occurred in Kushaiguda area of the Telangana capital late last night when the 19-year-old engineering student was returning from a party along with her friends. The girl, who was reportedly behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and the car crossed the road divider and hit the footpath on the other side of the road.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old K. Ashok, used to work as a cobbler and hailed from Malkajgiri of Telangana. He was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries in the state-run Gandhi hospital.

It has been learnt that the four students present in the vehicle at the time of accident belong to a private engineering college. According to reports, people who gathered at the spot, alleged that the police were trying to shield the students, as the girl who was driving the Skoda car is the daughter of a police officer.

Police said that they have registered a case and are conducting further investigations. The CCTV footage in the area was also being scanned, they said.