Hyderabad school roof collapse: 2 students killed, four others injured

Two girl students, aged around ten years, died and four others were injured today when a portion of a roof of a stage collapsed at a private school in Kukatpally here, police said.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: August 2, 2018 7:51 PM
Two girl students, aged around ten years, died and four others were injured today when a portion of a roof of a stage collapsed at a private school in Kukatpally here, police said. The seven students were practising karate when the roof came crashing down, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) A Venkateshwar Rao said.

A girl student was injured seriously, police said, adding that all the injured have been admitted to hospital. School authorities were being questioned in connection with the incident.

