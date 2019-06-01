Hyderabad safe zone for terrorists: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

A day after he was appointed as minister, Reddy had claimed that wherever in the county a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Reuters)

Newly-appointed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who has been facing flak for calling Hyderabad a safe zone for terrorists, on Saturday asserted that he has not said anything wrong. He maintained that state police and NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad every 2-3 months.

A day after he was appointed as minister, Reddy, while talking to a newspaper, had claimed that wherever in the county a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad.

However, his statement did not go down well with some opposition leaders who asked him not to make irresponsible statements. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP for the remarks and said that it sees terrorists wherever Muslims live.

“Such irresponsible statements don’t suit a minister, but we expect this from him. Wherever they (BJP) see Muslims, they take them for terrorists. We can’t cure them. This shows their hatred for Telangana, Hyderabad,” Owaisi said.

He also said that the BJP did not like the progress of Hyderabad which is considered as the second largest IT hub in the country. “There is peace here, there are no communal riots, religious festivals are peacefully celebrated, it is a growing city and he is speaking like that. What enmity do they have with Telangana, Hyderabad? Do they not like that it is growing?” he said.

Owaisi also said that it was unfortunate for a minister to say such things. “I’d like to ask him that in last 5 years how many times have NIA, IB & RAW gave in writing that Hyderabad is a safe zone for terror?” he asked.

But the minister defended his statement saying: “There are places in a country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad every 2-3 months.”

Reddy is deputy to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

