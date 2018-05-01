Hyderabad residents restore damaged road, name it KTR-Ivanka Trump Road: Why it is an embarrassment for government

Pictures of the KTR-Ivanka Trump Road repair were shared on social media. (Photo: Facebook)

Riled with the government’s apparent lack of interest in repairing a stretch of damaged road in their locality, residents of Hyderabad’s Marredpally area on Sunday took the matter into their own hands and came forward to do the needful. After the repair was completed, they named it after Telangana Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and called it the ‘KTR-Ivanka Trump Road.’

M Krishank, a Marredpally resident and activist, took to Facebook to share the updates on the repair. He wrote about the work being done and also shared some pictures online. “Last year when only few roads were beautified we requested Ivanka Trump to visit Marredpally Roads so that Government would repair our Roads. Neither Ivanka Trump came nor the Government repaired our Road. So we got onto the streets, pulled our sleeves up and attempted to repair it #Marredpally #Cantonment”

Citizens who participated in this one-of-a-kind initiative were seen holding placards that read: “This road is named as KTR-Ivanka Trump road. Neither Ivanka Trump came to this road nor the government repaired this road.”

Krishank had taken to Facebook before starting the campaign to invite people to join him in repairing the road. He wrote, “Request friends with strong hands and shoulders to join us on Sunday 7am to repair the Road near St.Johns College, Secunderabad. The same road to which we invited IVANKA TRUMP, she never came, the road never got repaired. So please join us to help us repair it on our Own ! ! !”

The activist named the road after the United States President’s daughter as it was last year in the month of November when a part of Hyderabad and Cyberabad underwent a facelift in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump’s visit to the state. At that time, the residents of many areas had started a protest against dilapidated roads in their society. The citizens had then alleged that the roads where Ivanka Trump was not visiting did not get renovated.