Hyderabad rape and murder: One of the causes is liquor, says Congress MP from Telangana

Hyderabad rape and murder: Congress MP UKN Reddy on Monday said that one of the causes behind the gruesome rape and murder is the indiscriminate sale of liquor in the state. He said that the government should set up a fast track court and hang the accused till death. “A lady doctor was abducted, gang-raped, murdered and burnt in a high-security area. One of the causes of the incident is the indiscriminate sale of liquor. We request a fast track court be set up and accused hanged till death,” the Congress MP from Nalgonda, Telangana said in Lok Sabha.

Last week, a woman veterinary doctor was raped and then burnt to death in Telangana. The incident shook the nation with people hitting the streets to seek justice for the victim. The legislators from across the party today took up the matter in the Parliament and discussed what steps need to be taken to prevent such crimes against women.

During the discussion in the House, some parliamentarians demanded the death penalty and castration of rapists to curb such crimes in the future. Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan said that the perpetrators of the crime should be lynched in public. “People now want the government to give a definite answer. These types of people (the accused in a rape case) need to be brought out in public and lynched,” Bachchan said.

DMK legislator P Wilson said that the convicted rapists should be surgically and chemically castrated before they are released from jails so as to check repeat offenders. To do this, he wants the government to empower the courts. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, feels that there is enough law and what is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that a fast track court will be set up for the expeditious trial of the case. Four accused have been arrested and are currently under judicial custody.