Hyderabad rape and murder: In Parliament, leaders unite demanding stringent action against rapists

Police officers stand guard as people attend a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman in Shadnagar, on the outskirts of Hyderabad (Reuters)

Cutting across party lines, leaders have demanded stringent punishment for men accused in the shocking rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad last week. MPs raised their voice against the heinous crime on Tuesday and suggested punishment such as death penalty, public lynching and castration of rape convicts.

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini said that rapists should be kept in jail permanently. “Each day we hear about women being harassed. My suggestion is keep the culprits in jail permanently. Once they go in jail, they should not be released at all,” the BJP MP told reporters in Parliament premises in response to a question.

Her comments came a day after Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan recommended “public lynching” for rapists.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty backed Bachchan’s recommendation and said that only immediate punishment can deter sexual predators from targeting women. “I agree with her. I don’t think we need to take rapists to courts with protection and then wait for justice. Immediate punishment is needed,” Chakraborty tweeted.

Speaking in the Upper House, the Samajwadi Party MP had said the rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched.” “These kinds of people need to be brought out in public and lynched. I think it is time… whether it is Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened this time, the people want the government to give a proper and definite answer,” she had said. She also demanded that people who have failed to protect women and children from such horrific assaults should be “named and shamed”.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Vijila Sathyanath broke down during her speech in which she said her country was not safe for children and women.

The MPs also condemned the recent spurt in crime against women and demanded strict laws that punish the guilty within a fixed time-frame.

Meanwhile, massive protests have erupted as members of the civil gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the brutal rape and murder of a young veterinary doctor in Hyderabad on November 26.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has announced to start an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.