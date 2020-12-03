Hyderabad Polls, GHMC Election 2020: Will BJP script history or KCR rule Hyderabad? Counting of votes tomorrow

GHMC Polls 2020: The key contest is expected to be among TRS, AIMIM and BJP.

Hyderabad, GHMC Election Results 2020: The counting of votes for the Hyderabad municipal elections will happen tomorrow (December 4). The polling for 150 wards spread into six zones had taken place on Monday (December 1). The city had witnessed a highly charged-up campaign in the run-up to polls but failed to impress in terms of a higher voter turnout. The city witnessed 46.6 per cent voter turnout, just 1 per cent more than what was recorded in 2016. For the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), over 74.44 lakh voters were eligible to vote but only 34,54,552 people turned up to cast their ballot.

Among the wards that recorded highest voter turnout were Kanchanbagh (70.39 per cent), Ramchandrapuram (67.71 per cent) and Patancheru (65.77 per cent). The lowest turnout was recorded in Yousufguda (32.99 per cent), Mehdipatnam (34.41 per cent), Vijayanagar Colony (37.90 per cent) and Rein Bazar (42.13 per cent). Over 1000 candidates are in the fray for 150-member GHMC. In the last civic elections, KCR’s TRS won 99 wards and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM bagged 44. The BJP could win just 4 seats while won Congress 2 and TDP 1.

In 2009, the Congress had won 52 wards, TDP 45, AIMIM 43 and BJP came at fourth position with 4 seats. This time, however, the BJP is hoping to increase its numbers as its footprint has expanded in the last couple of years in Telangana. In the assembly polls held in 2018, the BJP had won only 1 seat with 7 per cent vote share but just a year later in the Lok Sabha polls, it won 4 seats with 19.45 per cent vote share. Visiting the city in the run-up to Hyderabad civic elections, Home Minister Amit Shah said: “I am confident after the roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party.”