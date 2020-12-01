Hyderabad polls, GHMC election 2020: Voting underway, 1,122 candidates in fray for 150 wards

Hyderabad civic polls 2020

Hyderabad civic polls: Polling is underway for the election of mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The voting for the 150-ward corporation began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Over 74 lakhs voters are eligible to exercise their franchise using ballot papers to elect their representatives. The total number of candidates in the fray are 1,122.

Among the key parties vying for the top post in the city are ruling TRS, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, BJP and the Congress. KCR’s TRS is in partnership with AIMIM while the BJP is contesting on its own. While the Congress too is in the fray, the main contest is expected to be between TRS-AIMIM and BJP. The BJP had turned the Hyderabad municipal election into some national level polls by paratrooping its top leadership from the Centre for campaign in the city.

Former BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, current BJP President JP Nadda, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar, and BJP Yuva Morcha chief and fiery MP Tejashvi Surya were among the party’s star campaigners for election to the GHMC.

Looking at the firepower deployed by the BJP, Owaisi during the campaign said that it did not look like a municipal election in Hyderabad. “It’s as if we are electing a Prime Minister in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan and said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should have called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left,” Owaisi said.

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Hyderabad and said that the city will have the next mayor from the BJP. Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Hyderabad, held a road show there. After the road show, Shah said that he was confident that this time his party was not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but the mayor of Hyderabad will be from the BJP.

For smooth conduct of elections, the Telangana State Election Commission has made arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 polling personnel and 52,500 strong police force.