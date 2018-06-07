​​​
  3. Hyderabad Police announces WhatsApp numbers for bribery complaints against cops

By: | Hyderabad | Published: June 7, 2018 10:43 PM
Hyderabad Police, WhatsApp numbers, bribery complaints, Cyberabad, achakonda police If any police personnel sought ‘mamool, a complaint can be lodged on whatsApp numbers 9490617444, 9490617111 for taking action in the matter, the release added. (AP)

Police today asked business community in the city not to give ‘mamools’ (bribe) to police personnel and announced WhatsApp numbers for lodging complaints in case of demands by anyone. An official release requested the commercial establishments, including hotels, bars, cafes and petty shops, in the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates (covering Hyderabad and adjoining towns) not to give bribe to any police officer or staff. If any police personnel sought ‘mamool, a complaint can be lodged on whatsApp numbers 9490617444, 9490617111 for taking action in the matter, the release added.

