Hyderabad: Pickpocket, who lived in posh flat and sent kids to international school, arrested

Hyderabad pickpocket arrested: The Government Railway Police have arrested a ‘millionaire’ pickpocket who was allegedly involved in hundreds of cases from Secunderabad. Thander Singh Kushva, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been involved in at least 400 cases since 2004, the GRP said, adding that passengers of long-distance trains were his prime targets.

A total of 668 grams gold and Rs 13.53 lakh in cash was recovered from him, the GRP said in a statement, however, it was Kushva’s style of living which stunned the cops.

The 33-year-old pickpocket lived in a posh apartment in Chandanagar area, paying a hefty rent of Rs 30,000 per month. The GRP said that his two kids study in an international school and Kushva pays Rs 2 lakh each for them as annual fee.

Cops said that Kushva, using a simple shaving blade to strike at his targets, ensured that he stole valuables of at least Rs 20,000 in each of his train trips. Officials said he used to make 8-10 such trips per month.

Reports said he had been arrested and released by the police on several occasions but continued his ‘profession’.