Hyderabad man, suspect in minor’s rape and murder, found dead on railway tracks after minister’s ‘encounter’ threat

A Hyderabad man, accused of raping and killing a 6-year-old girl, was found on the railway tracks in Telangana’s Janagaon district on Thursday morning. While the police is calling it a case of suicide, the incident comes two days after a Telangana minister warned of an ‘encounter’.

The accused, Pallakonda Raju, aged 30, was identified by the tattoo marks on his arms. Police suspect that he committed suicide by coming in front of a train.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy took to Twitter to confirm the suicide. “#AttentionPlease : The accused of “Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body,” he tweeted.

Raju had been absconding since the night neighbours found the six-year-old girl’s body wrapped in a bedsheet in his house. A massive manhunt was launched by Telangana Police and Rs 10 lakh reward was announced for information leading to his arrest.

On Tuesday, Telangana Minister Malla Reddy had said the accused “will be killed in an encounter”. “We will catch the rapist and murderer. There will be an encounter after he is caught,” Reddy had told reporters in Hyderabad.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao confirmed the same with a tweet. He said: “Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur. #JusticeForChaithra.”

On Wednesday, Hyderabad Police released multiple photographs of the suspect with possible disguises he could have adopted to evade the police. “Not withstanding possibilities of perpetrator causing change in his attributes such as Hairstyle, beard etc…Certain computer-generated most probable disguised images of the accused are being shared,” police tweeted.

The child was kidnapped from outside her residence and later raped and murdered by her neighbour on September 9. Her body with heavy injury marks were found wrapped in a bedsheet, rolled under a mattress at the accused’s house, who had fled the crime scene by then. The autopsy report later revealed that the minor was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death.