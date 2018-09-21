Hyderabad man finds insect in cake ordered for daughter at IKEA, store expresses regret

The customer said he visited the store and ordered a chocolate cake for his daughter. (Source: Twitter)

Just two weeks after a man complained about finding a caterpillar in his biryani ordered at the IKEA store in Hyderabad, another customer has alleged that he found an insect in a chocolate cake that he ordered from the store. The customer who is active on Twitter by the name Kishore2018, took images and recorded a video of the cake and shared them on the micro-blogging website. The customer said he visited the store and ordered a chocolate cake for his daughter.

“I found an insect inside the chocolate cake which came out while my daughter was eating the cake at IKEA store today in Hyderabad,” he tweeted. In the video posted by the customer on Twitter, an insect can be seen crawling over the chocolate cake.

It was reported that the municipal authorities of Hyderabad have slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on IKEA and have collected food samples for test. However, the Swedish multinational group has denied these reports but expressed grief over the incident.

““In our Hyderabad restaurant when a customer was eating a chocolate cake which he bought, a fly was seen on the cake which eventually flew away. We regret this and apologize to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We are taking steps to avoid such occurrences. However, no samples were collected or inspection carried out by GHMC on the said incident. Further, IKEA has not been issued any notice or fined by the corporation,” an IKEA spokesperson said.

The customer, however, countered IKEA’s claim in a video and said that the insect was “not a flying insect as was suggested by IKEA manager!”

look at the right side of the cake its moving and its not a flying insect as was suggested by IKEA manager! pic.twitter.com/fLR1u1VgM1 — Kishore2018 (@Kishore20181) September 17, 2018

Earlier this month, another customer had complained of an insect in his food at IKEA after which the civic body had slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the company. The store had also promised that it will take utmost care to ensure that such incidents aren’t repeated.

“At IKEA, we have the strictest guidelines when it comes to food safety and quality as customers’ health and safety are something we care about deeply,” IKEA had said in statement back then.