Hyderabad: Man, allegedly drunk, kisses and hugs on-duty cop, case filed

Screenshot of the video that has gone viral. (ANI)

In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old man has been booked by the Hyderabad Police, after he forcibly kissed a police officer during the Bonalu festival celebrations in the city. A banker by profession, the man named Poudel Bhanu, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident.

A case has been filed against the 28-year-old after the incident. Speaking about the case, Nallakunta Police Station Inspector K Muralidhar informed news agency PTI that a case against the man has been registered under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter any public servant from discharge of his duty).

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows a group of people dancing. Suddenly, one of them hugs and kisses a cop who was passing by. The policeman is then seen pushing him and slapping him. The policeman, Sub-Inspector K Mahender, in his complaint said the man had also pushed him back. Bonalu is Telangana’s annual festival.

Speaking to The News Minute, Muralidhar said that the Bonalu festival was being celebrated in Hyderabad on Saturday. The cops were on their duty at Nallakunta police station, he added. When Sub Inspector Mahendra was at a procession, a man named Bhanu who was drunk, who came to take part in the procession obstructed Sub Inspector Mahendra and kissed him.

