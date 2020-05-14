Double trouble! Panic grips Hyderabad after twin big cat sightings in two days

Leopard spotted in Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Leopard in Hyderabad: Panic has gripped civilians in Hyderabad after two incidents of civet sightings on Wednesday and Thursday. In the first incident, a leopard was spotted on Wednesday on the ramparts of the Noorani Masjid near Fateh Darwaza of Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. The civet was rescued on Thursday morning by a forest department team and shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

The news about the leopard being rescued came as a huge relief to the people in the vicinity who remained awake the whole night. However, just a few hours later, another civet was spotted near the Katedan underbridge in Mailardevpally, triggering a scare in the entire area.

The leopard was seen resting on a road on the city outskirts. It ran into the compound of a nearby farmhouse, according to reports.

As soon as passersby spotted the animal, they raised an alarm. The district administration and forest department officials rushed to the site to catch the leopard. However, before they could reach the spot to tranquilise the leopard, it escaped and went into a hideout in an area having trees.

A rescue operation has been launched by the police and forest officials to catch the leopard. A tranquilising team from the Nehru Zoological Park has also been called to capture the animal.

The officials are using drone and trap cameras to locate the leopard. According to reports, the animal has suffered an injury on one of its four legs. Officials suspect that the leopard must have suffered the injury in its leg in a road accident.

Reports say that a person was attacked and received mild injuries when he went too close to civet. But forest department officials have ruled that no such incident took place. Meanwhile, police have stopped the vehicular movement in the area.

This was not the only instance when wild animals were seen reclaiming the streets during the lockdown period and entering residential areas. Deers, peacocks are spotted at several places in Telangana and other states. In Delhi as well, people have claimed spotting peacocks moving freely on roads. In Noida, a nilgai was spotted near Sector 18. In Chandigarh, a leopard was spotted roaming freely. In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, locals have claimed to see sloth bears.