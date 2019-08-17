Hyderabad: Leaders from TDP, other parties to join BJP tomorrow in presence of JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda would attend Maha Sammelanam in Hyderabad on Sunday.

(Photo: IE)

The Telanganga unit of BJP on Friday said several TDP leaders and others would join the party on Sunday in the presence of BJP working president J P Nadda in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Nadda, on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming Working President, would meet the party’s office bearers and also leaders of clusters formed for the coming municipal polls on August 18 (Sunday) , state BJP chief K Laxman said.

He would attend the Maha Sammelanam (mega convention) in the evening, where leaders from TDP and other parties would join BJP, he said.

About 20,000 (TDP leaders) are going to join the party, Laxman told reporters.

After the convention, Nadda would have a dinner meeting with the state partys core committee members, he said.

The BJP’s plan for the future in Telangana, the decisions to be taken at the national level in view of BJPs growing popularity in the state and ongoing membership drive would be

looked into, he said.

Nadda would participate in membership drive at Musheerabad in the city going from home to home on Monday morning before leaving for Delhi around afternoon, he said.

The BJP has been attracting leaders from other parties since its impressive performance in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls (winning four of the total 17 seats).

Former MP G Vivekanand, who was with Congress and TRS earlier, was the latest to join the BJP recently. Former TRS MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana,former TDP minister

E Peddi Reddy and other leaders had joined BJP earlier.