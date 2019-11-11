Kacheguda train accident today: 10 feared injured after two trains collide at Kacheguda railway station

Kacheguda Train Accident Today Morning Latest Update: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station in Telangana on Monday afternoon. Initial reports suggest that 10 people have suffered injuries in the accident.
MMTS Kacheguda Train Accident Today Updates: Two trains have collided at Kacheguda Railway Station in Telangana on Monday afternoon. According to news agency ANI, an MMTS train, a local train service, and Kongu Express, an inter-city train that runs within the state, collided with each other near Nimboli Adda. Initial reports say that at least 10 people have suffered injuries in the accident. Kacheguda railway station is one of the three central stations in Hyderabad, Telangana.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
