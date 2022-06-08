Hyderabad gangrape case: AIMIM MLA’s minor son booked; cops say all six accused apprehended

The son on an AIMIM MLA has been apprehended in connection with the horrifying gangrape of a minor girl in an upscale neighbourhood of Hyderabad on May 28. The accused, a minor, was apprehended on Monday and sent to an observation home. He is among the five minors who are currently lodged in observation home. Another youth — an 18-year-old boy — who was arrested on June 3, is now in police custody.

According to the police, the AIMIM MLA’s son has been booked for outraging the modesty of the girl, and not for gangrape as he was not in the vehicle in which the victim was raped. He allegedly abused her while travelling in the Mercedes, the police added.

Addressing a press conference, Hyderabad police commissioner C V Anand said that five of the arrested persons were involved in the rape of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape.

He said that based on the CCTV footage and videos, the AIMIM MLA’s son has been booked under Section 354 (outraging the modesty) and Section 323 (causing injuries) of the IPC, and under the POCSO Act.

Anand said stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime. The punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty, he said. The case would be tried in a special court.

Anand said that the Innova in which the gang-rape happened seemed to be a government vehicle and has been seized. Police said all the accused are from politically-connected families.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao released a video clip and photographs of the teen and her assailants, alleging the presence of the MLA’s son in a car with her.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad on May 28 for a day-time party, was allegedly raped by five persons, including four juveniles and a youth. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.