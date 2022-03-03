Hyderabad: Former BJP MP’s driver, assistant among eight arrested for ‘conspiracy to kill’ Telangana minister

On the other hand, Jithender Reddy said he will approach the High Court against the false case which he termed ‘politically motivated’.

The Hyderabad police has arrested eight members of a gang who allegedly conspired to kill Telangana Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud. Those arrested include the driver and assistant of a former MP and BJP leader, police said.

Announcing the arrest at a press conference, Commissioner M Stephen Ravindra said that five of the accused were arrested from the servant’s quarters of the Delhi residence of senior BJP leader and former Mahabubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy. The police claimed that Reddy’s driver and personal assistant had arranged shelter for the accused.

Raveendran claimed that the gang conspired to kill state cabinet minister V Srinivas Goud and an in-depth investigation is underway. He said that the role of the former MP, associates of a former woman minister and others will be probed. The Commissioner said that Reddy’s associates Madhusudhan Raju and Amarender Raju had agreed to pay the assassins Rs 15 crore to kill Goud. The police said that preliminary investigation in the case has revealed that associates of the former MP had approached a history-sheeter for executing the murder.

On the other hand, Jithender Reddy said he will approach the High Court against the false case which he termed ‘politically motivated’. Reddy had earlier claimed that some of his associates were kidnapped from his Delhi residence.

“Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for the quick action and speedy justice. @DelhiPolice,” he wrote on Twitter.

Both Reddy and Goud hail from the Mahabubnagar district. Another BJP leader from the region and party’s National Vice President D K Aruna shared a different CCTV footage on Twitter today alleging that her residence was also attacked.

The police will now seek the custody of the accused to investigate the case.