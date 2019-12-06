Hyderabad encounter: Mayawati lauds police action; says UP, Delhi cops must learn from their counterparts

Mayawati said there is a jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo/ANI)

Mayawati lauds Hyderabad Police: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has lauded the Hyderabad Police for the encounter in which all four accused in the horrific rape and murder of a veterinarian were killed early today. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Delhi Police and that of her own state should also learn from their Hyderabad counterparts how to deal strongly with criminals.

Mayawati accused the UP government of treating criminals like ‘state guests’ and added that there was ‘jungle raj’ prevailing in the state. “Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping. Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police, but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is ‘jungle raj’ in UP right now,” she said.

According to the police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old woman were taken to the spot to recreate the crime at about 6.30 am today, PTI reported. The police said it had to open fire on the accused when they tried to escape from the site killing all of them. Two cops were also injured in the encounter.

“They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape… police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died,” a senior police official told PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti also echoed Mayawati’s sentiments and lauded Hyderabad cops for their action. In a series of tweets, Bharti said she hopes that authorities of other states too take some tough action to deal with criminals.

She said the encounter will help reduce the fear among girls across the country.

As soon as the news about the encounter spread, a large crowd gathered at the site. Locals showered rose petals on the cops and cheered them for the action. People were also seen offering sweets to policemen in the city.