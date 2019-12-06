Hyderabad encounter: Accused snatched our weapons and fired at us, we retaliated, says Police Commissioner

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad encounter news: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has come out with the details of what preceded the ‘encounter‘ which took place early Friday morning in which all four accused in the November 27 rape and murder case were killed. Talking to reporters during a press conference, Sajjanar said the accused had tried to escape when they were brought to the spot where the charred body of the victim was found, to collect some evidence, forcing the cops to retaliate.

“Today, the police brought the accused to the crime spot as part of investigation. The accused then attacked the police with sticks and then snatched the weapons from us and they started firing on police,” Sajjanar said. “The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. During encounter, two policemen have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital,” the top cop said.

“I can only say that law has done its duty,” Sajjanar said and informed that the police have also recovered the mobile phone of the vet from the spot.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a sou moto cognisance of the encounter and ordered an inquiry. Sajjanar said the police will provide authorities with whatever details it has related to the case.

“We will answer to whoever takes cognizance, the state govt, NHRC, to all concerned,” he said.

Celebrations broke out in Hyderabad as soon as the news of the encounter was reported, People came out on the streets praising the cops for their action. However, there were mixed reactions from political bylanes.

While leaders like Jaya Bachchan, Mayawati, Uma Bharti, Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the Hyderabad Police saying justice has been done in the heinous incident, others like Shashi Tharoor and Maneka Gandhi raised concerns over what they termed as ‘extra judicial’ killings. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said celebration of people over the encounter shows that thet have lost faith in the criminal justice system.

“Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws,” Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor tweeted.

“Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye (What happened was horrifying for the country)…You cannot take law in your hands, they (accused) would have been hanged by court anyhow,” Maneka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

The Lok Sabha also witnessed a heated debate over today’s incident with many members of the House backing the cops. “The police have not been given weapons as a showpiece,” BJP MP from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi said.