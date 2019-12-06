Hyderabad rape and murder: All four accused killed in police encounter after they tried to escape

The accused were taken to the spot to recreate the crime scene.

Hyderabad encounter: All four accused in the horrific rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad have been killed in a police encounter. According to reports, the four were taken to the place of crime to recreate what happened on November 27 when they tried to escape. The cops had to open fire resulting in the death of all four accused.

The accused were arrested on November 29 and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The incident triggered a nationwide outrage with people demanding strictest possible punishment for the accused. The issue also reverberated in both Houses of Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session.

The four accused had allegedly punctured the tyre of the victim and offered to help. They then dragged the 26-year-old to a secluded place and took turns to rape her. She was smothered and then her body was burnt. The charred body was found near a culvert on the highway on November 28.

This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.