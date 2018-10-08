Hyderabad: Cops turn guardian angels, look after infant as mother attends TSPSC 2018 exam

Cops fed bottled milk and took care of her baby as mother attends TSPSC 2018 exam (Image: ANI)

In a heart-winning gesture that recently came to light on social media, a group of policemen posted outside an examination centre in Hyderabad fed an infant with bottled milk and took care of him while his mother was attending Group 4 exam of TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) 2018. Her examination centre fell under the jurisdiction of Mahankali police station. Before entering the centre on Sunday, the mother handed the baby child to her sister but the policemen standing nearby took care of him when he cried.

Incidents of policemen acting as angels to assist young mothers are not new. A similar incident took place earlier this month in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar where a police officer was found consoling a baby as he was crying. The infant’s mother was attending the exam being held inside for police recruitment.

The officer, identified as, Mujib ur Rahman, posted at Moosapet police station was seen sitting on a bench and playing with the baby. The image was shared by IPS (Indian Police Services) officer Rema Rajeswari on Twitter.

In another incident, on June 7, 2018, a Bengaluru-based police constable had breastfed an abandoned baby. The cop identified as Archana had earned huge fame and respect on social media sites for her behaviour. The infant was found in bad shape, covered in blood and wrapped in a plastic bag in Bengaluru. After being recovered from the site, the infant was taken to a local nursing home for treatment and later brought to the police station where Archana fed him.