Hyderabad: Congress leader Nitin Raut injured, allegedly pushed by cops during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader and Maharashtra’s former Energy minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday received injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad due to injuries he sustained after being allegedly pushed by police during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. Raut has sustained injuries in his right eye, hands and legs, and is admitted at the Vasavi hospital in Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.

“I was in Bharat Joda Yatra, we already crossed Char Minar. I was moving towards the stage when Rahul Gandhi’s convoy came, and the police panicked and pushed me. I fell near a barricade and sustained injuries. I started bleeding and was finally taken to hospital,” Raut was quoted saying by ANI.

Raut’s daughter Deeksha Raut also tweeted pictures from the hospital. In her tweet, she wrote, “Yesterday, in Hyderabad my father fainted during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has got a small injury on his head. I hope he gets well soon and joins the Mass movement when it reaches Maharashtra. (sic)”

Yesterday, in Hyderabad my father fainted during Bharat jodo yatra. He has got a small injury on his head. I hope he gets well soon and joins the Mass movement when it reaches Maharashtra.@NitinRaut_INC pic.twitter.com/X0Su2v1Upd — Deeksha Nitin Raut (@DeekshaNRaut) November 2, 2022

Following the incident, several Congress leaders, including Rajesh Lilothia, Imran Pratapgarhi, Kanhaiya Kumar and Telangana Congress’ SC department chairman Preetham Nagarigari visited Raut at the hospital.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also visited him at the hospital, reported India Today. Rahul Gandhi also had a phone conversation with the prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and wished him a speedy recovery.

The party’s ambitious programme ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered its eighth day in the state of Telangana on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi had unfurled the national flag in front of the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad on Tuesday, over 32 years after his father and then party chief Rajiv Gandhi had started the ‘Sadbhavna Yatra’ from the same spot.