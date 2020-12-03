  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hyderabad Civic Polls Result: All eyes on Friday, exit polls show bumper victory for Telangana Rashtra Samithi, key gains for BJP

By: |
December 3, 2020 11:33 PM

If the exit polls translate into actual mandate, it would mean that the strategy of TRS working chief KT Rama Rao worked for the party.

GHMC Polls, GHMC Polls 2020, Hyderabad polls, Hyderabad polls 2020, Hyderabad exit polls, GHMC exit polls, TRS, BJP, OwaisiThe Jan Ki Baat survey has predicted the TRS winning 74 seats. (PTI photo)

The verdict of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, which turned into a prestige battle, will be declared on Friday. According to the officials, the counting of the votes will be carried out at 30 centres. A day before on Thursday evening, the exit polls painted a rosy picture for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. According to the figures posted by ‘Jan Ki Baat’ on Twitter, the TRS is set for the bumper victory. The Jan Ki Baat survey has predicted the TRS winning 74 seats. Whereas the AIMIM will continue its stronghold and win around 40 seats, the exit poll said. As for the BJP, the exit polls predict key gains.

The BJP is likely to win around 31 seats, the exit polls said. The inroad, if made, has been credited to the power show by the party. From party president JP Nadda, the runup to the polls also saw a roadshow by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and fiery speeches by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Almost all exit polls have predicted robust show by the incumbent TRS. The Congress, on the other hand, is the biggest loser in the polls for the 150 seats of the GHMC. No one has predicted a decent show by the Congress. Despite the high-pitched canvassing, the polls witnessed a dismal turnout of 46%. If the exit polls translate into actual mandate, it would mean that the strategy of TRS working chief KT Rama Rao worked for the party.

