Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over ‘derogatory remarks’ on Prophet Muhammad

A day after protests broke out in Hyderabad over his alleged incendiary remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the Telangana police on Tuesday arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh. He has been charged under several sections of the IPC including 295(a) (deliberate and malicious intention to hurt religious sentiments) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two groups) among other provisions, DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya told news agency ANI. Protests erupted in many parts of the city last night, including at the South Zone DCP’s office, with protesters demanding urgent action against the BJP legislator.

Telangana Police detains BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad https://t.co/wZrwhIX1D1 pic.twitter.com/e4kkvM10ZQ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Singh allegedly delivering a provocative speech on Islam and Muslims. Several protesters took to the streets seeking his arrest following his speech. Protesters also reached in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office to show their displeasure and demanded immediate arrest.

Also read| BJP undertakes organisational overhaul, Sunil Bansal elevated as national general secretary

The BJP legislator is known for his controversial remarks and has been booked for similar offences in the past.

Last week, Singh was taken into preventive custody ahead of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s visit to the city. He had threatened the set the stage ablaze if the Telangana government allowed the show to continue. Singh was soon released.

In a video that was widely circulated on social media, the BJP MLA said that the comedian should not be allowed to perform in the city as Faruqui had allegedly hurt religious sentiments by cracking jokes on Hindu Gods.

Also read| BJP national executive meet: PM Modi calls for ‘fulfilment of all’ instead of ‘appeasement’ politics

“Let them see what will happen if he is invited to stage a show in Hyderabad. Wherever the programme is held, we shall beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we shall set it afire,” Singh had said in the video.