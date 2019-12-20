Hyderabad ASP arrested for having disproportionate assets

Searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday at the ASP’s office and residential premises and homes of his family members and suspected ‘benamis’ at Siddipet, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Shadnagar and other places, an ACB press release said.

An Additional Superintendent of Police was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday after disproportionate assets worth Rs five crore allegedly related to him and his family members were detected. Searches were conducted on Wednesday and Thursday at the ASP’s office and residential premises and homes of his family members and suspected ‘benamis’ at Siddipet, Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Zaheerabad, Shadnagar and other places, an ACB press release said.

A total of 1.5 kg gold ornaments, Rs 5.33 lakh in cash and Rs 6.37 lakh in a bank, two cars, whose market value is Rs 10 crore were seized besides unearthing of properties, including a villa, 14 house plots and 20 acres of agricultural land, the release said. The searches revealed that the Additional SP had amassed assets disproportionate to his lawful sources, following which a case was registered against him at the Siddipet Police Commissionerate, the release said He was arrested and produced before a special ACB court and remanded to judicial custody, the release added.