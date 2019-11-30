Hyderabad: Another woman’s burnt body found near spot where vet was killed

Published: November 30, 2019 8:59:49 AM

The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area -Shamshabad- where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four men on November 27.

Hyderabad news: Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified,was found in the same locality on Friday.

The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area -Shamshabad- where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four workers on November 27.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Goud, said some passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them. Police personnel were rushed to the spot who sent the body to a state-run hospital, he added.

It was not clear whether the woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze or whether she was killed, he said.

