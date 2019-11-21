Hyderabad: 24-year-old woman techie commits suicide after firm announces layoffs

File photo for representation only.

Hyderabad techie commits suicide: A 24-year-old woman working as a junior software developer at an IT firm in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging fearing job loss after her company announced layoffs, police said on Wednesday.

Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, they said.

A police official said she resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday night, apparently depressed following a notice from the IT firm to her and some other employees informing them that it will go for job cuts from December.

The woman, a native of Mahabubnagar district, was working at the company for the past two-and-half years, the official said.