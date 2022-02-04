‘Hurt by Owaisi’s anti-Hindu statements’: Miscreants who fired upon AIMIM chief’s car in Uttar Pradesh tell police

UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar confirmed that the arms used in the crime have been recovered.

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two persons for the attack on AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi when he was returning to Delhi from Meerut after canvassing for his party candidate.

Hapur SP Deepak Bhuker said, “Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway. They carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi’s anti-Hindu statements.”

UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar confirmed that the arms used in the crime have been recovered. “The accused will be produced before the court today,” said UP ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar.

Kumar said that after reaching the spot, police has seized the CCTV footage. He said that the police had recovered an illegal 9 mm pistol and five teams were formed to nab those involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi requested the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the incident. “I request the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into this shooting incident. It is the responsibility of the Uttar Pradesh government and Modi government to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi had earlier said that the attack took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza. He shared a photo of his vehicle in which two bullet marks were visible on the doors of his car. Owaisi said that he left in another vehicle as the vehicle that was fired upon got punctured.