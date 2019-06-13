Hurriyat Conference urges PM Modi, Imran Khan to resume India-Pakistan talks

Srinagar | Published: June 13, 2019 4:47:50 PM

Moderate Hurriyat Conference Thursday asked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan to use the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek to break the ice and resume engagement between the two countries.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

“We reiterate that political engagement is the most effective way to move forward and end the painful bloodshed in Kashmir. We urge India-Pakistan leadership to break the ice at SCO and engage with each other,” Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said after a meeting of the amalgam here.

He said the Hurriyat Conference is concerned and anguished over the continued bloodshed and killings across the Kashmir Valley.

“People of Kashmir are suffering the consequences of the conflict for decades now,” he added.

