‘Hurray!’ Sanjay Jha takes a swipe at former party after ‘Congress takes Congress to court’

Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha today took a shot at his former party amid the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan. Jha’s remarks came as Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and PCC president, moved the High Court challenging the Speaker’s disqualification notice against him and 18 other MLAs.

“Congress takes Congress to court. Hurray!” Jha said on Twitter in remarks laden with sarcasm as the infighting within the Congress plays out in public.

Jha was first sacked as party spokesperson and later suspended from the Congress party “for anti-party activities and breach of discipline” earlier this week. Jha has been critical of the Congress party’s actions against Sachin Pilot after he revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood, tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent,” Jha had tweeted on Tuesday. He was suspended from the party hours later.

Congress has come in for criticism from several quarters supportive of Pilot over its handling of the entire crisis. Pilot has been credited with bringing Congress back to power in Rajasthan in the Assembly elections in December 2018. He had differed with the Congress leadership’s decision to hand the chief ministership to Gehlot but settled for the post of his deputy and as PCC president.

Although things remained relatively calm since then, matters came to a pass after Pilot was summoned by the SOG of Rajasthan Police to join a probe into a case of alleged conspiracy to topple the Congress government. The summons was seen as an insult to Pilot as Gehlot holds charge of the Home department which the state police reports to.

The Congress stripped Pilot of his positions in the party and the government after he failed to attend two meetings of the Congress Legislature Party in revolt against the government. Pilot and 18 other MLAs who skipped these meetings have been sent disqualification notices by the Assembly Speaker, which Pilot has challenged in the Rajasthan High Court.