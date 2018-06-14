Hunger strike enters third day: Satyendar Jain’s sugar level drops; doctors monitoring

Jain is on an indefinite hunger strike at Anil Baijal’s office since Tuesday, a day after he, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia began their sit-in there. (PTI)

As his hunger strike at the Lt Governor’s office entered the third day today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s sugar level dropped to nearly half of the normal but doctors were regularly monitoring his condition. Jain is on an indefinite hunger strike at Anil Baijal’s office since Tuesday, a day after he, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia began their sit-in there. Yesterday, Sisodia joined Jain in the hunger strike. AAP leaders are demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end their “strike” and act against those who have struck work for “four months”. They have also asked the lt governor to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

“We are constantly monitoring his (Jain’s) situation. This morning, his vitals were checked and blood level had gone down to 47 units (mg/dL). A normal person should have 90-100 units of it. His blood pressure reading was 110/70, so that is ok,” Director General of Health Services Kirti Bhushan told PTI. The DGHS said a medical team is regularly monitoring his health condition.

“The team has a doctor, a nurse and and a helper, and is visiting the minister three time a day – morning, afternoon, night – to keep a constant watch on his health,” he said. Bhushan said Jain’s pulse reading too dropped to about 64 this morning against a normal of 72, but as long as it is above 60, it is fine.

“However, ketone level (more than 2 units) has been detected in his body. In a normal condition, ketone should not be found, but when the fat in the body is used, it ends up in urine,” he said. Chief Minister Kejriwal today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers’ “strike” and claimed that Baijal was doing “nothing” to break the impasse.